Thai e-Visa on-arrival applications from India rises 7 times in 2022: VFS Global

The demand for Thai e-Visa on-arrival applications from India witnessed a seven-fold increase between March and October this year, visa outsourcing and technology services specialist VFS Global said on Thursday.

There has been a steady increase in demand for Thai e-Visa on-arrival applications from India, VFS Global said in a statement.

In March, the Indian government restarted scheduled international flights. Till October 2022, the Thai e-Visa on-arrival applications from India increased by seven times, it added.

In 2019, VFS Global in partnership with the Immigration Bureau of Thailand had launched the e-Visa on arrival (eVOA) service.

"The steady growth in eVOA applications reiterates changing customers preference towards seamless digital services. This service enables faster clearance of immigration upon arrival in Thailand through dedicated counters at major airports in Thailand," VFS Global COO - Passport, eVisa and I&CS, Noel Swain added.