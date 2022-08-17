Telecom subscribers in India increased by 2.22 million in June: TRAI

The number of telephone subscribers in India increased by 2.22 million from 1,170.73 million at the end of May 2022 to 1,172.96 million at the end of June 2022, data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India showed on August 17.

In urban areas, the number of subscribers increased from 647.81 million at the end of May to 649.09 million at the end of June and the rural subscription also increased from 522.92 million to 523.87 million during the same period, data showed.

As on June 30, 2022, the private telecom service providers held 90 percent market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU service providers, had a market share of only 10 percent.

Reliance Jio cemented its lead in the Indian telecom market as it gained over 42 lakh mobile subscribers in June, as per data released by the sector regulator.

Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel added 7.93 lakh subscribers in June. On the contrary, Vodafone Idea lost 18,01,186 subscribers.

Meanwhile, the government-owned BSNL and MTNL lost 13,27,999 and 3038 wireless customers, respectively.

Overall, TRAI data showed that India's total wireless subscribers count increased to 18,88,238 at the end of June 2022.

Wireline subscribers increased from 25.23 million at the end of May to 25.57 million at the end of June. Net increase in the wireline subscriber base was 0.33 million with a monthly growth rate of 1.32%.

Except Odisha, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, North East, Mumbai, Himachal Pradesh and J & K service areas, all other service areas have

showed growth rate in their wireless subscribers during the month of June.

Bharti Airtel has the maximum proportion 98.41% of its active wireless subscribers as against its total wireless subscribers in the month of June and MTNL has the minimum proportion of VLR 20.01% of its HLR during the same period.

Private telecom operators drove the growth in the wireline (fixed line) segment. BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, held

38.47% of the wireline market share as on June 30.

During the month, 9.02 million subscribers submitted their requests for Mobile Number Portability (MNP). With this, the cumulative MNP requests so far since its inception increased from 705.54 million at the end of May to 714.56 million at the end of June.

