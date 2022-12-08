 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stop YouTube learnings: Dental Council’s guidelines to maxillofacial surgeons for cosmetic procedures

Ayushman Kumar
Dec 08, 2022 / 03:50 PM IST

As per the apex dental body, the aesthetic procedures can be performed by Oral and Maxillofacial surgeons after adequate training as per the curriculum.

With botched hair transplant cases rising in India, the Dental Council of India (DCI) in a detailed guideline advised oral and maxillofacial surgeons performing aesthetic procedures to avoid doing aesthetic procedures based on YouTube learning.

The guidelines from the apex dental body in India came after the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) ethics and medical registration board for the first time issued norms for doctors doing aesthetic treatments.

The guidelines from DCI state that a plan for emergencies should be made well in advance keeping the nursing staff in the loop.

“A plan for emergencies should be in place and all the nursing staff should be familiar with the plan. It may be noted that watching workshops/ YouTube is not adequate training. It is ideal to have a standby anesthetist,” the DCI’s guideline said.

The norms from DCI came a day after a 30-year-old man died due to multiple organ failure after undergoing a hair transplant at a clinic in Delhi.

Earlier this year, the Delhi High Court had directed the Delhi police to act against salons where hair transplantation treatment was undertaken by technicians or unqualified professionals without any medical supervision.