Unable to step out, Shanghai residents scream from homes amid stringent lockdown | Watch

Shanghai residents can be heard screaming out loud from their highrise balconies and windows as the city reels under a strict lockdown since April 5. The 25-million plus population of the city is prohibited from leaving their homes for any reason including buying food. The Chinese government has also dropped rations and limited delivery services, several news reports have claimed.

A video that has over 5 million views has taken over Twitter which shows people shouting from their apartments. The tall buildings with blinking lights all echo the same thing – agitated screams of people shut in for days.

“What the?? This video taken yesterday in Shanghai, China, by the father of a close friend of mine. She verified its authenticity: People screaming out of their windows after a week of total lockdown, no leaving your apartment for any reason,” author and radio host Patrick Madrid shared the clip on Twitter that has since gone viral.

One of the key financial hubs of the world, Shanghai has seen a massive spike in coronavirus cases prompting the government to impose the strict lockdown that has impacted residents gravely. Shanghai saw over 25,000 Covid cases on just Sunday; the city has been battling the country’s worst outbreak since Wuhan in 2019.

The city is running low on food and medical supplies and only volunteers and healthcare workers can be seen on the otherwise desolate streets.

Epidemiologist and health economist Dr Eric Feigl-Ding shared several videos and said that China may be “hitting a breaking point”.

Another resident has documented the lockdown, that has gradually become stricter, in tweets and has an update on Day 22 of the shutdown.

“Day 22 of my Shanghai Covid lockdown. As we feared yesterday, we have new restrictions. Before we were allowed to leave our building (but not community) to get deliveries - no more; now we are not allowed out of our apartment door,” Jared Nelson, a lawyer, tweeted.

Several other videos of people protesting with songs, and even taking to the streets due to shortage of food have gone viral on social media.

Many reports and horrific videos on Twitter show people dying by suicide likely unable to cope with the frustration of being shut in and having limited food and medical supplies. Reports and graphic videos also show pets being taken away from their humans who tested positive for Covid allegedly to be killed.

The grim situation in Shanghai has led citizens to protest on the streets for food and basic necessities.