Prime Ministers' museum, inaugurated by PM Modi, has holograms, virtual reality

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a state-of the-art museum dedicated to former prime ministers of the country today and even bought the first ticket to the “Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya”.

The Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya is located in Teen Murti Complex, Delhi and is dedicated to the contributions of all 14 past prime ministers of the country since Independence.

The museum will shed light on the leaders’ political career, their contribution to the country and will also take visitors through the country’s history including the freedom struggle. The museum also commemorates 75 years of India’s independence as a part of the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations.

PM Modi paid for his ticket digitally, as he always has like when he inaugurated the Pune metro last month, in a push for the government’s Digital India flagship programme.

Abundant photos of the museum have made its way on social media showcasing brilliant infrastructure and innovative technology to take visitors through the lives, speeches, personal items and memorabilia of the former PMs.

Officials have said, and tweeted, that irrespective of the ideologies of the prime ministers, their contribution has been showcased without any prejudice. Visitors can also learn about BR Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution, at the museum.

The museum is aimed at sensitising and educating the younger generation about the leadership, vision and achievements of all our prime ministers, officials have said.

The museum also houses the erstwhile Nehru Museum building that has been technologically updated. The gifts that the first prime minister of the country received from all over the world has also been put on display for the first time ever.

Holograms, virtual reality, augmented reality, multi-touch, multi-media, interactive kiosks, computerised kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications and interactive screens have been used to make the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya highly interactive, government officials told on Twitter.

The design of the building is inspired by the story of rising India, shaped and moulded by its leaders. The design incorporates sustainable and energy conservation practices and officials say no tree was cut for the museum.

The logo of the museum represents the hands of the people of the country holding the Chakra, symbolising the nation and democracy.

"This museum is a great inspiration for us at a time when we are celebrating 75 years of independence. I can also see families of former PMs today. This event is graced by their presence," PM Modi said at the inauguration of the museum.