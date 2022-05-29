Nepal plane flying 22 persons including four Indians loses contact

A Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft flying 22 persons - including four Indians and three Japanese nationals - from Pokhara to Jomsom in Nepal lost contact with airport authorities at 9.55 am today, news agency ANI reported.

"The aircraft was seen over the sky of Jomsom in Mustang district and then diverted to Mt Dhaulagiri after which it hasn't come into contact," chief district officer Netra Prasad Sharma told ANI.

“The Nepal home ministry has deployed two private helicopters from Mustang and Pokhara for the search. The Nepal army chopper is also being prepared to be deployed for the search operation,” the ministry's spokesperson was quoted as saying by the news agency.

It has been raining in the area for the past few days but flights have been operating normally. Planes on that route fly between mountains before landing in a valley.

It is a popular route with foreigners who trek and also among Indian and Nepalese pilgrims who visit the Muktinath temple.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)