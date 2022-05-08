Mother's Day 2022: From Anand Mahindra and team, 'idli amma' receives completed home-work space

Kamalathal, a woman in her 80s in Tamil Nadu, had been quietly doing a noble deed for 30 years -- selling hearty meals of idlis to labourers at just Re 1 -- before the world took note of her.

In 2019, industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is known to spot and amplify everyday stories of grit, shared a video of her cooking idlis on a wooden burner and helped her get a gas connection.

Kamalathal, who became known as “idli amma”, cooked from a shanty shop and also needed a home-workspace. The Mahindra Group team committed itself to providing her one. In 2021, they got land registered for the new space in Thondamuthur and began construction.

The home was completed just in time for Mother's Day 2022 and presented to Kamalathal, Anand Mahindra tweeted.