 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Dec 27, 2022 / 07:34 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

 Indian equities break out of four-day losing streak, rise 1 per cent

The Indian stock markets rebounded after falling for four straight trading sessions on value buying. The Sensex rose 1.2 per cent to close at the psychologically important level of 60,566.42 points. The 50-share Nifty expanded 1.2 per cent as well to close at 18,014.6 points, also reclaiming psychological grounds. Investors gained Rs 5.58 lakh crore, getting some relief after nearly Rs 16 lakh crore of wealth was lost last week due to the resurgence of covid infections in China. The 207.8-point rise in the Nifty and the 721-point bounce in the Sensex were the highest since 24 November.

Why it’s important: Investors are hopeful of a Santa rally in the last week of the year to recoup losses in December. Markets are, however, expected to remain choppy.

Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot arrested by CBI in ICICI loan fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot in connection with its probe into loans of Rs 1,730 crore sanctioned by ICICI Bank. The arrest came days after the investigating agency arrested ICICI Bank’s former CEO and managing director Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar for alleged irregularities in financial transactions with the bankrupt conglomerate. All three have been remanded to CBI custody.

Why it’s important: The federal sleuths have claimed that the Kochhar duo are giving evasive answers. They want to confront Dhoot with the Kochhars. The CBI is expected to file charges on the loan fraud case.