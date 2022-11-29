 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Nov 29, 2022 / 07:32 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

Indian equities rise to new high as lower crude prices lift sentiments

Domestic indices have risen to a fresh all-time high despite market weakness in Asia and Europe as sentiments turned positive on crude oil prices declining to a one-year low. The Sensex and Nifty smashed new records, extending gains to the fifth consecutive session. The benchmark Sensex closed at a record 62,504.8 points, up 0.34 per cent from its previous close. It touched a new intraday high of 62,701.4 points. The Nifty rose 0.27 per cent to a record close of 18,562.75 points.

Why it’s important: The new high was achieved due to a significant rise in the stock price of Reliance Industries. Investors are understandably wary of the premium valuations of local equities.

 

S&P Global pares India’s 2022-23 GDP growth to 7 per cent

S&P Global Ratings has cut India’s 2022-23 gross domestic product forecast to 7 per cent from 7.3 per cent estimated in September. The rating agency expects the economy to grow at a slower pace of 6 per cent in 2023-24 against 6.5 per cent forecast earlier. In its quarterly economic update for Asia-Pacific, S&P said in some nations domestic demand recovery from the pandemic has further to go and it should support growth next financial year in India.