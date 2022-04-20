Man files case against minor son for communal remarks on social media, sent to juvenile centre

A man decided to lodge a police complaint against his 16-year-old son and send him to a juvenile facility in Bengal after he made communal remarks on social media, in a stunning case where parents didn’t let their children off the hook easy.

It all started when the boy, who has just passed his Class 10 board examination, commented some distasteful remarks about a different religion on a social media post. The neighbours noticed the comment and a religious group belonging to the offended community took the boy to his father and intimated him about his son’s hateful actions at such a young age.

The father was naturally enraged and apologized to everyone, even slapped his son a few times after which the group asked the man to calm down and forgive his son. He had learned his lesson, they said.

But the man was not convinced. Dreading a repetition of his actions, he went to police station and lodged a complaint against his minor son. The boy’s phone was seized and he was produced before a juvenile court from where he was sent to a correctional facility.

The incident happened in North 24 Parganas in West Bengal.

Krishnendu Ghosh, a police officer who handled the case told vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika that the boy’s father’s actions must be praised.

“The boy has just given his board exams. He has done an objectionable thing and regrets his actions. His father’s role in the whole matter is very praiseworthy,” he told in Bangla.

His father was stern about the punishment he chose for his son.

“I understand he has made a mistake. But apt punishment must be meted out to him as well. Or else he will repeat his actions in the future again,” the man was quoted as saying by the paper.