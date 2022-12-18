Both Irish, UK prime ministers of Indian origin. Anand Mahindra says…

Leo Varadkar, the Irish leader of Indian heritage, is back for a second term as prime minister. In the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak made history in October becoming the country's first Indian-origin premier.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra sees this as a sign of India being the world's leading cradle of talent.

He also mentioned Kamala Harris, the first woman to become US Vice-President. Harris' mother was from India and father from Jamaica.

"Extraordinary," Mahindra tweeted. "We have definitely been the world’s leading incubator of human capital."

Varadkar was first elected as Ireland prime minister in 2017. At 38, he was not only the youngest premier but also the first one to be openly gay.

He was born in Dublin. His father is Indian and mother Irish. Varadkar is back on the top post because of a rotational coalition deal struck in 2020. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who congratulated Varadkar. He said India highly valued its historical ties with Ireland. "Look forward to working together to realise the full potential of our vibrant economies," he added. Meanwhile, Sunak wrote: "Congratulations to Leo Varadkar on becoming Ireland's Taoiseach once again." Earlier this week, Sunak made his first visit of Northern Island as PM, during which he said he was "really committed" to resolving trading matters in the province after Brexit. (With inputs from AFP)

