Both Irish, UK prime ministers of Indian origin. Anand Mahindra says…

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 18, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

Leo Varadkar returned as Irish prime minister yesterday. Rishi Sunak became the leader of the UK's Conservative Party in October.

Leo Varadkar and Rishi Sunak.

Leo Varadkar, the Irish leader of Indian heritage, is back for a second term as prime minister. In the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak made history in October becoming the country's first Indian-origin premier.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra sees this as a sign of India being the world's leading cradle of talent.

He also mentioned Kamala Harris, the first woman to become US Vice-President. Harris' mother was from India and father from Jamaica.

"Extraordinary," Mahindra tweeted. "We have definitely been the world’s leading incubator of human capital."

 

 

Varadkar was first elected as Ireland prime minister in 2017. At 38, he was not only the youngest premier but also the first one to be openly gay.