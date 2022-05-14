Jeff Bezos’ edit button dig amid Elon Musk-Twitter deal developments

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos has taken a dig at Twitter for not having an edit button yet, amid the commotion surrounding its deal with Elon Musk. Musk, whose deal to acquire Twitter is presently on hold, has advocated for the feature’s availability on the social network.

On May 14, Bezos made an error while responding to a tweet about how companies should go about internal communications.

“I see a lot of organizations relying too much on slide decks relative to actual written memos for their internal communications,” writer Matthew Yglesias wrote. “Presentations are great but prose has a unique value in clarifying thought and creating an unambiguous record.”

In response, Bezos wrote: “Slide decks hide can shallow thinking. Narratively structured memos are harder to write because they require better thinking. It’s worth it.”

Then, he realised his error but unfortunately could not fix it. “Help me out. How do I edit a typo on twitter? Oh right….,” he said.





When Musk had announced his deal with Twitter in April, Bezos had asked what it would mean with respect to China, considering Tesla relied on it for production and sales.

"Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square?" he had said. "My own answer to this question is probably not. The more likely outcome in this regard is complexity in China for Tesla, rather than censorship at Twitter."

But China had said the speculation that it could try to influence Twitter using Tesla was baseless, news agency Reuters reported.

(With inputs from Reuters)