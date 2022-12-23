Student banned from Twitter for tracking Elon Musk’s plane is back at it

A college student, banned from Twitter for tracking Elon Musk's private jet, had vowed not to let "the big guy win". And he is back on the platform to do just that, albeit with some changes.

Jack Sweeney, 20, is the creator of ElonJet, an account that had half a million followers before it was suspended, along with his personal account.

Musk tweeted last week that legal action was being taken against Sweeney and others who "supported harm" to his family. The Twitter CEO cited an incident during which the car his 2-year-old son X was travelling in was chased by a "crazy stalker".

Soon after the ElonJet account was suspended, Sweeney put out a defiant tweet from his personal account.

“I will continue tracking Musk’s jet, even if it is on different platforms,” he wrote. “If I give up now, it’s kind of like letting the big guy win.”

Following up on his assertion, he has returned to Twitter with the account "@ElonJetNextDay".

He is trying to avoid being suspended again. Unlike ElonJet, the new account won't track Musk's plane real-time and will instead offer information with a 24-hour delay. Sweeney, who is majoring in IT, runs over 30 bot accounts to track the super-wealthy, including Bill Gates Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos. He had been offered $5,000 by Musk to stop tracking his plane but he countered with $50,000 or an internship. Later, Sweeney said he would stop tracking Musk if he allowed him on his private jet. Musk, who is now Twitter's boss, has faced criticism for his approach to the platform -- which included reinstating controversial accounts and suspending top tech journalists arbitrarily. He held a Twitter poll to test his popularity as CEO, in which 57 percent voted for him to go. Also read: Student says he’ll stop tracking Elon Musk’s private jet on one condition – and it’s not money

READ MORE