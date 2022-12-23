 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Student banned from Twitter for tracking Elon Musk’s plane is back at it

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 23, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST

“I will continue tracking Musk’s jet, even if it is on different platforms,” Jack Sweeney had said soon after being suspended.

Elon Musk and Jack Sweeney.

A college student, banned from Twitter for tracking Elon Musk's private jet, had vowed not to let "the big guy win". And he is back on the platform to do just that, albeit with some changes.

Jack Sweeney, 20, is the creator of ElonJet, an account that had half a million followers before it was suspended, along with his personal account.

Musk tweeted last week that legal action was being taken against Sweeney and others who "supported harm" to his family. The Twitter CEO cited an incident during which the car his 2-year-old son X was travelling in was chased by a "crazy stalker".

Soon after the ElonJet account was suspended, Sweeney put out a defiant tweet from his personal account.

“I will continue tracking Musk’s jet, even if it is on different platforms,” he wrote. “If I give up now, it’s kind of like letting the big guy win.”

Following up on his assertion, he has returned to Twitter with the account "@ElonJetNextDay".

 