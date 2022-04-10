'Is Twitter dying?' Elon Musk lists top accounts that rarely post, calls out Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber

Tech billionaire Elon Musk tweeted the list of top ten most followed Twitter accounts with a revelation that most of these profiles barely have any content.

“Most of these “top” accounts tweet rarely and post very little content. Is Twitter dying?” the 50-year-old SpaceX CEO asked.

The top 10 most followed Twitter accounts are Barack Obama (131.4 million followers), Justin Bieber (114.3 million), Katy Perry (108.8 million), Rihanna (105.9 million), Cristiano Ronaldo (98.8 million), Taylor Swift (90.3 million), Lady Gaga (84.5 million), Narendra Modi (77.7 million) and The Ellen Show (77.5 million). Musk himself features at number 8 with 81.1 million followers.

The Tesla boss tweeted in the same thread pointing out that musician Taylor Swift has not posted anything in three months while pop sensation Justin Bieber has tweeted only once the whole year.

Elon Musk, Twitter’s newest board member and largest shareholder, had promised “significant improvements” to the social media website soon after his key appointment.

Over 1,54,000 people liked Musk’s tweet with many commenting that big celebrities hardly post on social media.

“People use twitter for different reasons. Most influencers use the platform as a tool to propel their brand or whatever they have going on. They aren't really using twitter. Twitter isn't dying, big celebs that have nothing going on don't need to use it as often anymore,” a user commented.

“A lot of those people used it while they needed it and moved on. Many people view Twitter as a necessary evil. We need an entirely new ecosystem more than fixing a few features,” tweeted another.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on number 9 on the top Twitter accounts, is the only Indian to feature in the list.

Musk has also come up with some key suggestions for Twitter Blue today, a paid monthly subscription that offers access to premium features and customisations.

Elon Musk has called for reforms on Twitter as a platform for free speech several times in the past and conducted polls asking users about several features including the introduction of an edit button.

His flurry of comments and suggestions on Twitter comes days after his appointment to the microblogging website's board after he acquired 9.2 percent stake in the company.