This popular tourist destination has banned sex outside marriage, applies to foreigners too

Reuters
Dec 06, 2022 / 03:46 PM IST

The new code, which will apply to locals and foreigners alike, also prohibit cohabitation between unmarried couples. It was passed with support from all political parties.

Foreign arrivals in the holiday destination of Bali are expected to reach pre-pandemic levels of six million by 2025.

Indonesia's parliament approved a new criminal code on Tuesday that bans sex outside marriage with a punishment of up to one year in jail, despite worries the laws may scare away tourists from its tropical shores and harm investment.

The new code, which will apply to Indonesians and foreigners alike, also prohibit cohabitation between unmarried couples. It was passed with support from all political parties.

However, the code will not come into effect for three years to allow for implementing regulations to be drafted.

Currently, Indonesia bans adultery but not premarital sex.

Maulana Yusran, deputy chief of Indonesia's tourism industry board, said the new code was "totally counter-productive" at a time when the economy and tourism were starting to recover from the pandemic.

"We deeply regret the government have closed their eyes. We have already expressed our concern to the ministry of tourism about how harmful this law is," he said.