 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

India exploring options to minimise impact on its students' education: Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj

PTI
Dec 07, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

Speaking at the briefing titled Ukraine: Protection of civilians and the situation of children on Tuesday, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said the conflict in Ukraine is severely impacting the 7.5 million children across the country.

India, which facilitated the safe return of its 22,500 nationals, most of them students, from Ukraine amid the conflict, is exploring options to minimise the impact on its students' education, the country's envoy here told a UN Security Council briefing.

Speaking at the briefing titled Ukraine: Protection of civilians and the situation of children on Tuesday, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said the conflict in Ukraine is severely impacting the 7.5 million children across the country.

Kamboj, the President of the Security Council for the month of December, said in her remarks that the international community must not forget that the situation in Ukraine has also affected foreign students, including those from India.

"India facilitated a safe return of 22,500 Indian nationals, most of them students, studying in various universities in Ukraine. We are exploring options to minimise the impact on our students' education," she said.

Kamboj reiterated India's continued concern over the situation in Ukraine, saying the conflict has resulted in the loss of lives and countless miseries for its people, particularly for women, children and the elderly, with millions becoming homeless and forced to take shelter in neighbouring countries.

"Reports of attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in the recent weeks is deeply worrying. We reiterate our grave concerns in this regard," she said. She underlined that children constitute a third of humanity, terming them "the most important third as they are our future".