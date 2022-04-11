Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos' brief Twitter interaction gets Paytm founder's attention

When Jeff Bezos supported Elon Musk’s idea of turning Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma pointed out a feat that he thinks is rare.

“Jeff joins Elon on Twitter. Which platform in world can ever pull this off?” Sharma tweeted on the billionaires who are also rivals in terms of the world’s richest race as well as the Blue Origin vs SpaceX battle.

Sharma posted a screengrab of the Musk-Bezos interaction as well.

Musk, the 50-year-old SpaceX and Tesla CEO, has been pitting several ideas about bringing radical changes to Twitter soon after it was announced he was joining the company’s board. But he dropped out on the day the formal appointment was due and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced it today.

On Twitter’s San Francisco office, Musk had put out a poll. He tweeted: “Convert Twitter SF HQ to homeless shelter since no one shows up anyway” -- an apparent reference to Twitter’s Work from Home policy adding “I’m serious about this one.” This came a day before he dropped out of the Twitter board.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos weighed in on the idea and replied to Musk: “Or do portion. Worked out great and makes it easy for employees who want to volunteer.” He shared an article showcasing Amazon’s 8-floor homeless shelter attached to the company’s Seattle headquarters. Musk responded with: “Great idea”.

Bezos, 58, was the richest man on earth a few years back before he had to forego a chunk of his wealth to his ex-wife Mackenzie Scott during divorce proceedings. Elon Musk took over as the reigning richest man last year.

Bezos and Musk are rivals when it comes to space with both their companies Blue Origin and SpaceX vying for key NASA contracts to venture more into space exploration.

This is not the first time the two richest men have interacted with each other on Twitter. Few months ago, Bezos had shared an article that predicted Amazon’s failure to which Musk had posted a silver medal emoji in a tweet.