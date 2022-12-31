 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Drug contamination reports hurt Indian pharma, government must find a way: Experts

Ayushman Kumar
Dec 31, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST

Reports about contaminated exported drugs have shaken peoples’ faith in medicines sold in India as well, impacting the sector’s domestic and international prospects.

Reports of contaminated cough syrups supplied by Indian pharma companies resulting in the death of children in two countries should serve as a warning to the union government, which boasts that the country is the pharmacy of the world, experts said.

Rajiv Gulati, former President, Ranbaxy Laboratories, said the time had come for the government to tighten the regulatory framework for pharma manufacturers in the country. “These reports damage our reputation,’’ he added.

“India has the largest number of drug manufacturers. The challenge is to ensure that the manufacturers observe Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) irrespective of the size of their operations,” Gulati told Moneycontrol.

The former Ranbaxy president said that the government and the regulators must act quickly to ensure that all manufacturers follow a minimum standard while exporting drugs abroad.

“The regulatory authorities of the importing country should also check the products before releasing them into the market,” he added.