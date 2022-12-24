 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Delhi Metro completes 20 years of operations

PTI
Dec 24, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation today operates multiple corridors in the national capital and neighbouring cities.

Representative image

From its humble beginning in December 2002 with a corridor of just 8.2 km spanning six stations on the Red Line, the Delhi Metro has grown into a network of over 390 km in 2022, completing an eventful journey of 20 years of operations.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation today operates multiple corridors in the national capital and neighbouring cities.

Delhi Metro had begun its commercial operations on December 25, 2002, a day after then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had inaugurated DMRC's first stretch, spanning 8.2 kilometre from Shahdara to Tis Hazari, with just six stations.

To mark the two decades of operations, Delhi Metro is slated to run a special train on Saturday that was flagged off by Vajpayee on December 24, 2002.

"It is an exciting milestone for the DMRC, and the special run of the six-coach train will take place today from Kashmere Gate station to Welcome station on the Red Line," a senior official said.

A special exhibition commemorating 20 years of operations will also be opened on Saturday at Welcome station.