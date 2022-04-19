Coronavirus update: Delhi may make face masks mandatory again as Covid cases spike

Masks may be made compulsory again in Delhi amid a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital in the past few days after weeks of relaxation in the key Covid rule.

Over 500 cases were reported in Delhi on Monday, 16 less than the previous day, as the Covid positivity rate jumped to 7.72 per cent in the capital, health department data shows.

With a sudden spike in the last few days, when Covid cases went up to triple digits, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has called for a crucial meeting tomorrow to discuss steps to combat the spike. The meeting, which will be chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, is also likely to discuss a hybrid teaching model for students.

The use of face masks was considerably low after fine of Rs 500 was withdrawn by the DDMA earlier this month. Crowds also surged in public places as Covid rules were relaxed especially in the past few weeks when infections across the country dropped below 2000. On some days, cases even went down to below 1,000.

In February, the Delhi government announced that wearing a mask will not be mandatory while travelling in a car.

For Delhi’s neighbouring Haryana too, a sudden increase in infections was noted which prompted the state government to make masks compulsory in public places in Gurugram, Faridabad and two other districts. Gurugram, an IT hub, recorded 198 cases in the last 24 hours.

The Uttar Pradesh government too announced a mask mandate in six NCR districts and capital Lucknow amid rising Covid cases.