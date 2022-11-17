 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Watch: Xi Jinping confronts Justin Trudeau at G20 over alleged leaks

PTI
Nov 17, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

The two had a brief encounter at an event in Indonesia that news outlets were able to record. A television camera was behind a Chinese interpreter in clear view as the two spoke.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on November 16 that he had discussed with President Xi Jinping the issue of Chinese interference in Canadian affairs on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali.

Chinese President Xi Jinping chastised Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G-20 summit on Wednesday for leaking details of a prior meeting during which Trudeau expressed concern about Chinese interference in domestic affairs.

Everything we discussed has been leaked to the paper; that's not appropriate, Xi told Trudeau through the interpreter. And that's not ... the way the conversation was conducted, if there is sincerity on your part, Xi said, at which point Trudeau interrupted and stepped toward Xi.

In Canada, we believe in free and open and frank dialogue and that is what we will continue to have," Trudeau said. "We will continue to look to work constructively together, but there will be things we will disagree on.

Xi looked around as Trudeau replied.

Let's create the conditions first, Xi responded through the interpreter.

The two shook hands after the brief encounter.