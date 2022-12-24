 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
First pictures of serial killer Charles Sobhraj after being released from Nepal prison

Dec 24, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

Charles Sobhraj, 78, has been linked to over 20 murders across Thailand, Nepal, Afghanistan, India, Iran, Hong Kong and Turkey.

Charles Sobhraj being flown back to France from Nepal.

French serial killer Charles Sobhraj was released from a prison in Nepal on December 23, after almost 20 years. The 78-year-old, known as "the serpent" and "bikini killer", is behind a string of murders across Asia.

Charles Sobhraj was escorted out of the Kathmandu Central jail by a group of policemen.

He was then put on a plane that would take him to Paris via Doha. Sobhraj spent his childhood in France after his mother remarried. He was born in  Saigon, now known as Ho Chi Minh City, to a Vietnamese mother and Indian father.

Sobhraj has been linked to over 20 murders across Thailand, Nepal, Afghanistan, India, Iran, Hong Kong and Turkey. He would target young backpackers, luring them by claiming to be a gemstones trader and then killing them. He would take the passports of his male victims to move to his next location.