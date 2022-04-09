As Imran Khan faces no-trust vote, Pakistan's political turmoil explained in 10 points

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to face a no-confidence vote in Parliament today after his stunning play adjourned the motion earlier this week. A day ahead of the vote, that is certain to topple him from power, Khan addressed the nation and even praised India saying “no superpower can dictate terms to India.”

Here are the 10 latest developments of the political turmoil in Pakistan:

1) Imran Khan was not present at the Pakistan Assembly today where he has lost his majority in the 342-seat assembly through defections by coalition partners and members of his own party. The opposition just needs 172 votes to dismiss him.

2) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan’s party, lost the effective majority last month. Several lawmakers of the ruling party had indicated they are crossing over putting Khan’s top post in jeopardy.

3) At the Pakistan National Assembly today, where the no-confidence vote was fourth on the agenda, lawmakers clashed over the vote prompting the Speaker to adjourn the house till 1 pm. Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif is the anointed candidate for the Opposition and there is no vote for a new leader so far.

4) Imran Khan had recommended snap elections within three months just days ago, minutes after a no-confidence motion against him was dismissed by the deputy speaker of the National Assembly. The National Assembly was then dissolved by President Arif Alvi. Khan’s move stunned the country and his critics who were sure he would be booted from office that day.

5) Shehbaz Sharif insisted a vote be held immediately -- as ordered by the country’s Supreme Court on Thursday -- but Khan loyalists demanded discussion first on their leader's claims there had been foreign interference in the process. Khan had claimed a “foreign conspiracy” was behind the turn of events and pointed fingers at a United States involvement. Washington has denied any role in the matter.

6) The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Khan acted illegally by dissolving parliament and calling fresh elections and ordered for the no-confidence vote today. Khan said he will not be co-operating with any new administration and called for the country’s citizens to protest against the recent developments.

7) Khan had on Friday night asked the citizens of Pakistan to hit the streets on Sunday and peacefully protest against an "imported government". “Step out, protest, save your azaadi. You must protest this drama. We did not make sacrifices that people can put in place an imported government here,” he said in an address to the country.

8) He also said that horse trading is abundant in the country. “MLAs are being being sold off like sheep. The way MPs were sold and bought is something that's not seen in banana republics as well,” he told in his address.

9) Imran Khan, a star cricketer-turned-politician came to power in 2018 and promised sweeping away decades of corruption and cronyism but failed as the country’s massive debt crippled the economy amid soaring inflation.

10) If Khan is ousted, the Opposition will appoint its own leader till 2023 when fresh elections will be held to elect a new premier. No Pakistan prime minister has seen a full term in the country’s 75-year existence and has been marred by crises frequently. There have been four coups since 1947 and the country has spent more than three decades under army rule.