Apple has discontinued the iPod after 2 decades. Twitter is filled with nostalgia

It’s the end of an era today as Apple decided to discontinue the iPod after two decades of revolutionizing music.

The launch of the iPod 20 years ago was just the beginning of Apple’s meteoric rise to becoming the tech giant it is today.

But with online music streaming platforms and smart phones with ample storage space, the iPod slowly became eclipsed.

Apple, in its blog, announced that the iPod Touch, the only version of the player still in circulation, will be available till stocks last.

Twitter bid an emotional goodbye to the iPod with nostalgic posts.

“Today, the spirit of iPod lives on. We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio — there’s no better way to enjoy, discover, and experience music,” Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing said in a statement.

