After BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer steps down, Ashneer Grover hits out with a 'poem'

BharatPe’s Suhail Sameer will step down as Chief Executive Officer of the fintech firm, the company announced today providing enough fodder for founder Ashneer Grover to hit out at the firm again – this time with a poem.

“Poem for start of 2023: ‘Chala gaya Suhail Sameer - he was a nalla! Shashvat - why don’t you man up and sambhalo the galla?!’ For my English speaking friends: 1) Nalla (Nalayak) is incompetent / incapable and 2) Galla is / helm of affairs,” Grover tweeted.

In an all-guns blazing attack, Grover called Sameer a “nalla” which translates to incompetent and asked co-founder Shashvat Nakrani to “man up” and get a grip on the business.

Grover has earlier hit out at Nakrani with a no-holds barred tweet making public an apparent discussion the two had.

According to Grover, Nakrani had told him: “Bhai degree poori karni hai. Ek saal office bunk kar ke IIT poora kar leta hoon. Secondary kara dena aur salary bhi mat rokna - investor ko mat batana. (Brother I need to get my degree. I’ll bunk office for a year to complete my education at IIT. Please don’t stop my salary and don’t tell the investors).”

Sameer will assume the role of strategic advisor from January 7, 2023 while current CFO Nalin Negi has been appointed interim CEO to partner with senior executives to bolster execution in all phases of the company’s business, the company said in a statement.

BharatPe was co-founded by Grover and Nakrani in 2018. According to Nakrani’s LinkedIn profile, he graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, in 2019 with a degree in Textile Technology.

Grover had an unceremonious exit from the company last year and BharatPe filed a civil suit against him and his wife Madhuri Jain, and other family members for alleged misappropriation of funds.