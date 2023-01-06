 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
COVID-19 testing in mild cases not necessary, may drive panic, say top virologists

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Jan 06, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST

Over the past few days, the number of COVID-19 cases in India has risen marginally, owing to a jump in tests even though the test positivity rate stays very low.

Top virologists associated with the Indian Academy of Science have said that in a country like India carrying out COVID-19 testing on all suspects or mild upper respiratory infections may dilute the efforts to test in high-risk groups, who need particular attention.

“If testing of asymptomatic and mild cases is encouraged, case numbers of Covid-19 will rise, which may drive panic and dilute resources,” said an advisory issued by the academy. “Therefore, the emphasis should be upon the testing of all severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) cases particularly in high-risk groups”.

Incidentally, the advisory which was circulated among the academy members came a day before the Union health ministry released results of COVID-19 tests carried out on international passengers in India since December 24 when random sampling of 2 percent of passengers in every flight had begun in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in China.

The details shared by the ministry on January 5 said that 124 of the 19,227 passengers who were tested upon arrival in India between December 24 and January 3 had tested positive for COVID-19.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
Samples from all the positive patients were then subjected to whole genomic sequencing, as part of the Centre’s effort to step up COVID-19 surveillance, and the reports of 40 samples so far have confirmed the presence of 11 different Omicron sub-variants.

“Majority of these sub-variants have been present in India for the last several months, so at the moment we do not see any reason to worry even though constant vigil is required,” said a senior official in the health ministry. “Also, all 124 positive patients had been isolated and none of them has been found to have severe disease.”