Constitution Day 2022: Its history, significance and date

On November 26, India will mark Constitution Day with an event at the Supreme Court and readings of the Preamble across the country.

The day commemorates the Indian Constituent Assembly's adoption of the Constitution of India on November 6, 1949. The Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950.

Constitution Day celebrations began only on 2015. That year, PM Modi, while laying the foundation stone for a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, declared that November 26 would be celebrated as Constitution Day to create awareness about and honour the Indian Constitution and its architects.

Ambedkar was the chairperson of the committee designated to scrutinise the draft of the text of the Constitution of India.

On Constitution Day, the Preamble is read at educational institutions. Mock parliament debates and quizzes related to the Constitution are also held.

Citizens can articipate in Constitution Day celebrations online. The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has two digital portals -- one where the Preamble can be read in various languages and another where you can participate in a quiz.

The government is encouraging the public to enthusiastically participate in Constitution Day celebrations and get certificates. Meanwhile, dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will attend celebrations at the Supreme Court. There, the prime minister is scheduled to launch new apps and websites to facilitate judicial processes -- the JustIS Mobile App 2.0, Digital court and S3WaaS Websites. The JustIS Mobile App 2.0 will help judicial officers monitor pendency and disposal of cases. Digital court will make court records available to judges in digitised form. The S3WaaS Websites will provide information and services related to district judiciary.

