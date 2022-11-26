 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Constitution Day 2022: Its history, significance and date

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Nov 26, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

Constitution Day 2022 will be observed across the country with fervour.

Constitution Day 2022: It is the occasion to honour the architects of the Indian Constitution.

On November 26, India will mark Constitution Day with an event at the Supreme Court and readings of the Preamble across the country.

The day commemorates the Indian Constituent Assembly's adoption of the Constitution of India on November 6, 1949. The Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950.

Constitution Day celebrations began only on 2015. That year, PM Modi, while laying the foundation stone for a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, declared that November 26 would be celebrated as Constitution Day to create awareness about and honour the Indian Constitution and its architects.

Ambedkar was the chairperson of the committee designated to scrutinise the draft of the text of the Constitution of India.

On Constitution Day, the Preamble is read at educational institutions. Mock parliament debates and quizzes related to the Constitution are also held.

Citizens can articipate in Constitution Day celebrations online. The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has two digital portals -- one where the Preamble can be read in various languages and another where you can participate in a quiz.