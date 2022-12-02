 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Colour of the year 2023 revealed: 'Electrifying, audacious'

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 02, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST

Close to end of each year, Pantone, the global authority on colour, reveals the shade that will likely shape the next one.

Pantone, the global authority on colours, has revealed the "Colour of the Year 2023", and it stands for strength and rebelliousness.

The colour chosen by Pantone is "Viva Magenta", a fierce shade derived from the red family. It draws inspiration from cochineal, which is one of brightest, strongest and most precious dyes known to the world.

Close to end of each year, Pantone reveals the colour expected to shape the next one.

Viva Magenta is a powerful and empowering colour, Pantone said. It is bold, full of wit and inclusive of all.

The "electrifying" colour encourages people to express themselves in an unrestrained manner, the company added.