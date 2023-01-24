Google investor, who asked Sundar Pichai to cut more jobs, made over Rs 15 crore a day in 2022

Billionaire hedge fund manager Christopher Hohn, who advised Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai to cut more jobs even after 12,000 layoffs were announced, reportedly made £1.5 million (Rs 15.07 crore) a day in 2022.

Chris Hohn, the founder of The Children's Investment Fund Management (TCI) holds a $6 billion stake in Google-parent company Alphabet, and in a now viral letter to Pichai, said that while mass layoffs are a step in the right direction, but it does not reverse the new jobs added in 2022. He advised that the company should reduce workforce to 1,50,000 – a 20 per cent cut – from the now announced 6 per cent global workforce layoffs.

Hohn further added that he hopes to "have a further dialogue" with Pichai on the issue.

Read his full letter:

He even went to say that the average salary for a Google employee was quite high as well at $3,00,000 a year adding the competition in the technology industry has fallen which should allow the company to reduce each employee’s compensation. All this while he pocketed a record-breaking $690 million (£574m) in profits in 2022 alone.

The massive pay, possibly the highest a single person in Britain has ever made, came after his hedge fund TCI reported a record surge in profits last year. This was also the highest ever for Hohn in a single year.

Hohn, the son of a Jamaican car mechanic who emigrated to Britain in the 1960s, set up TCI in 2003 and has built up a personal fortune of more than $7.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg billionaires index. He is also a key philanthropist in the country and has donated billions in charity. Read: Lay off 1.5 lakh Google employees, Chris Hohn tells Sundar Pichai Pichai recently announced that Alphabet will cut its global workforce by 6 per cent in a shocking move as it followed tech giants Meta, Amazon and Microsoft to announce mass layoffs.

Stella Dey