Man convicted for stealing 2 lakh chocolate Easter eggs

Associated Press
Feb 16, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST

Using a stolen semi-truck, the British man towed away a trailer loaded with Cadbury Creme Eggs and other chocolate goods worth more than 31,000 pounds.

The man pleaded guilty to theft and criminal damage and will be sentenced next month. (Representational image)

A man who prosecutors said broke into a U.K. industrial park to steal almost 200,000 chocolate Easter eggs has pleaded guilty to theft and criminal damage.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that Joby Pool, 32, used a metal grinder to break through a gate at an industrial park in Telford, central England, on Saturday, then used a stolen semi truck to tow away a trailer loaded with Cadbury Creme Eggs and other chocolate goods worth more than 31,000 pounds ($38,000).

West Mercia Police tweeted Monday that shortly after the break-in, officers stopped a vehicle "presumably purporting to be the Easter bunny" on a highway and arrested a man on suspicion of theft.

Prosecutor Owen Beale said Pool gave up when he realized police were after him.