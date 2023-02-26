 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ChatGPT's 'scary' mail that helped CEO recover Rs 90 lakh from client

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 26, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST

A US-based CEO recently shared how he skipped the expensive legal route and used ChatGPT to warn a client who went radio silent on payments.

ChatGPT is an AI-driven tool built using OpenAI’s GPT-3 family of large language models. (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

What do you do when a client ignores repeated payment reminders? In the age of artificial intellIgence, you turn to ChatGPT to "scare" them.

A US-based CEO recently shared how he skipped the expensive legal route and used the chatbot to warn a "billion-dollar client", who ghosted his design studio after availing their services multiple times.

"I recovered $109,500 (Rs 90,80,342, approximately) without spending a dime on legal fees," Greg Isenberg, CEO of Florida-based Late Checkout, declared in a Twitter thread.

Isenberg said he instructed ChatGPT to imagine itself as a finance department employee and draft a "scary" mail asking the client to pay up immediately.

 