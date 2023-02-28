 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elon Musk is hiring ex-Google staffer to develop ChatGPT rival: Report

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 11:43 AM IST

Interestingly, earlier this month, ChatGPT had listed Musk as 'controversial and worthy of special treatment'.

Elon Musk and former employee of Alphabet's DeepMind research team Igor Babuschkin

Elon Musk is recruiting Igor Babuschkin, a researcher who recently left Google's parent company Alphabet's AI unit to develop an alternative to ChatGPT.

The tech billionaire has approached AI (artificial intelligence) researchers in recent weeks to form a new research lab for it, the Information reported on Monday, citing people with direct knowledge of the effort.

The report comes after ChatGPT, a text-based chatbot developed by OpenAI that can draft prose, poetry, and even computer code on command, gained widespread attention in Silicon Valley.

Musk, who had co-founded OpenAI along with Silicon Valley investor Sam Altman in 2015 as a non-profit startup, had left its board in 2018, but chimed in with his take on the chatbot, calling it "scary good".