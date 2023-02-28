Elon Musk is hiring ex-Google staffer to develop ChatGPT rival: Report

Elon Musk is recruiting Igor Babuschkin, a researcher who recently left Google's parent company Alphabet's AI unit to develop an alternative to ChatGPT.

The tech billionaire has approached AI (artificial intelligence) researchers in recent weeks to form a new research lab for it, the Information reported on Monday, citing people with direct knowledge of the effort.

The report comes after ChatGPT, a text-based chatbot developed by OpenAI that can draft prose, poetry, and even computer code on command, gained widespread attention in Silicon Valley.

Musk, who had co-founded OpenAI along with Silicon Valley investor Sam Altman in 2015 as a non-profit startup, had left its board in 2018, but chimed in with his take on the chatbot, calling it "scary good".

Moneycontrol News