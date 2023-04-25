CBSE board result 2023: How to check Class 10, Class 12 exam results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 exam results 2023 soon, according to several reports. While the Class 10 exams were held between February 15 and March 21, the Class 12 exams were held between February 15 and April 5.

Here’s how you can check your CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 examination results when they are announced:



Visit results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in or parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.



In the "Results" section on the homepage, click on “Secondary School Examination Class X Results 2023 Announced” or “Senior School Certificate Examination Class XII Results 2023 Announced. These links will be activated only when the CBSE announces the results.

Next, enter details such as roll number, date of birth, school number and admit card number.



Click on “submit” and your CBSE 10 or 12 results will be displayed on the screen.



Students can download their mark sheet for future use.



Apart from the CBSE official websites, students and parents can check Class 10 and 12 exam results using the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. Results will also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS.