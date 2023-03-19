 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cat caught roaming around in US flight becomes Twitter celebrity. Meet Brian

Ankita Sengupta
Mar 19, 2023 / 05:27 PM IST

'Is anyone missing a cat. A grey-and-white cat,' a flight attendant announced holding the feline up for all the passengers to see.

Brian was soon returned to his owner. (Image credit: @gooddirt/Twitter)

A chonky cat has become an internet sensation after it was caught roaming around in a mid-air flight from Ontario to New York. Brian, the grey and white feline, had escaped its carrier and was caught by a flight attendant in the middle of its adventures and later handed over to its owner.

The incident was recorded by a journalist who had fallen asleep in the flight, but woke up to an announcement: "Is anyone missing a cat. A grey-and-white cat." The flight attendant later added, "That cat was heavy."

But it was Yi Shun Lai's tweet with a photo of the escape artist that caught the internet's fancy.

"Oh my gosh I so badly wish I was on this flight," wrote Twitter user Ilana Masad (@ilanaslightly). Another Twitter user (@words_are_sheep) commented "Cats on a plane>snakes on a plane." A third user said that if the incident were a movie, he would definitely watch it.

Then, Brian's owner came forward with a video of him in action.