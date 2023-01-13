British envoy eats 'like a Mumbaikar': Bombay sandwich and chilli ice cream

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis, known for trying out several Indian dishes, took to Twitter to share photographs from his recent food outing in Mumbai. Gorging on the Mumbai sandwich and the chilli ice cream at “Bachelorr’s”, Ellis wrote: “Eating like a Mumbaikar today – trying the Mumbai sandwich and chilli ice cream.”

Accompanying the tweet were two photos of him trying the items. His tweet was liked almost 3,500 times.

Many comments poured in with suggestions on what he should try next.

“Chilli ice cream is the best,” one user wrote.

“I have to make you try the vada pav, High commissioner. Especially the one at Prabhadevi. Next time!” another user wrote.

“Please spare your time for Kurukshetra's famous Delhi wale Chhole Bhature,” came one suggestion.

Since his stint began in India, Ellis has regularly shared updates on the various food items he tries. In 2021, Ellis posted a picture of himself having Mysuru Masala Dosa. "A great way to begin my first visit to Bengaluru," the tweet read. Many asked him to try and eat with his hands next time.

Days later, Ellis had a Twitter poll. "So South India, how do I eat tomorrow's dosa?" The two options were: 1) hands 2) knife and fork. 92 per cent people voted for Ellis to eat with his hands. Ellis’ food chronicles across India continues to grow as he visits various cities for work enabling him to try new delicacies and specialties of localities.

Moneycontrol News

