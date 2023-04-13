 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Billionaire Nikhil Kamath has a message for graduates from 'fancy colleges in US' wanting to return to India

Ankita Sengupta
Apr 13, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath said, 'All indications point to India being 'the place' to be this decade; from a relative standpoint, for an entrepreneur.'

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath also shared data from IMF to support his views.

Zerodha co-founder and billionaire Nikhil Kamath on Thursday had a message for entrepreneurs who have graduated from elite colleges in the US and have been considering returning to India to start their own businesses.

Taking to Twitter, Kamath wrote, "To my many friends who have graduated from fancy colleges in the US, working there, considering moving back home to start something. All indications point to India being 'the place' to be this decade; from a relative standpoint, for an entrepreneur, the opportunity is here..."

Kamath also cited data from Bloomberg according to which, the US has a 65 percent chance of experiencing recession while India does not have a chance of facing it at all.

Another piece of information that Nikhil Kamath shared was from IMf's World Economic Outlook, according to which, India topped the chart on world output projection for 2023. The US, meanwhile, ranked at 7.

Kamath's tweet received mixed reactions from Twitter users.