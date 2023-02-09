 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bill Gates is dating Paula Hurd, widow of former Oracle CEO: report

Curated by : Sanya Jain
Feb 09, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST

Bill Gates is reportedly dating Paula Hurd, widow of former Oracle CEO Mark Hurd

Bill Gates with Paula Hurd at the WTA semifinals in 2022

Bill Gates has found love again. The Microsoft billionaire is dating Paula Hurd, widow of former Oracle CEO Mark Hurd, two separate news outlets reported on February 8.

“It's widely known that Bill Gates and Paula Hurd are dating, but she hasn't met his kids yet,” a source told People magazine. A friend of the couple, meanwhile, told Daily Mail that the two are “inseparable.”

Bill Gates, 67, and Hurd, 60, were photographed together at the Australian Open last month. Both of them are tennis fans who were also pictured sitting together at the WTA semifinal match of the Indian Wells tennis tournament in March 2022.

The couple has reportedly been dating for a year but has managed to keep their relationship largely away from the public eye – although Hurd accompanied Gates to Sydney last month where the Microsoft co-founder met with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.