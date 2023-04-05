 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bengaluru man’s reaction to winning Rs 44 crore lottery: ‘hung up, blocked number’

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 12:47 PM IST

Arun Kumar Vatakke Koroth of Bengaluru won Rs 44 crore in Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket draw - and he's still in disbelief.

The Big Ticket Series 250 Live Draw winners were declared on April 3. (Image credit: @bigticketoffice/Facebook)

An Indian national has become a ‘crorepati’ overnight after winning the 20 million dirham grand prize in Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket draw. But when show hosts called Arun Kumar Vatakke Koroth of Bengaluru to give him the good news, he disconnected the call and blocked the number, believing it to be a scam call.

“After receiving the call from Big Ticket, I assumed it was fake, a prank, probably. I disconnected the line and blocked that number. After a while, I received a call from a different number,” Kumar told Khaleej Times after lottery officials were finally able to get in touch with him.

As the winner in the Series 250 Big Ticket Live draw, Kumar will be richer by 20 million dirham or approximately Rs 44 crore.

Kumar had purchased the Big Ticket raffle tickets online on March 22. This was the second time he had ever bought tickets for the lottery, Gulf News reported.