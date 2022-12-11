 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bengaluru couple's ordeal while walking home at midnight: Fined, phones taken by cops

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 11, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST

A couple accosted by two cops while returning from a friend's party narrate their harrowing experience.

Two policemen in Bengaluru allegedly extorted money from a couple walking home at night earlier this week, telling them that there was a rule forbidding people from being out on streets post 11 pm .

Karthik Patri, a Bengaluru resident, took to Twitter to narrate the harrowing experience he and his wife had with the cops.

Patri said they were walking home at 12.30 am after attending a friend's party. Just a few metres away from their society's entrance, they were stopped by two policemen. They asked to see their IDs.

The couple then showed them photos of their Aadhaar cards on their phones. But the cops didn't leave.

"To our surprise, they took our phones away and started quizzing us about our relationship,place of work, parental details,etc," Patri said.

 

Soon, the cops took out a notebook and began writing the couple's names and Aadhaar numbers.