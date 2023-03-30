'Battle of Baghpat' now in Shimla: Video of brawl among fruit sellers goes viral

The legendary "Battle of Baghpat" fought between two warrior groups of chaat sellers in a small town of Uttar Pradesh in 2021 appears to inspired another among fruit sellers in Shimla. A video of the brawl is viral on social media and it opens with one person holding an empty vegetable tray and throwing it at another vendor. The incident took place on Monday.

The fight broke out around 8 am in the Ganj Bazar vegetable market while the vendors were bidding on fruits, Free Press Journal reported. It stated a domestic dispute between an uncle and a nephew which ignited the brawl as one argument led to another and things escalated into a physical fight with vendors hitting each other with fruit baskets and sticks until a policeman intervened.

The clip reminded several users of the "Battle of Baghpat", with some saying nothing can beat the legendary "Chacha", the hero of the battle.

Some , however, added that nothing can come close to the "Battle of Baghpat" and also pointed out why they think so.