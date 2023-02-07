 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Let AI wars begin': Google’s ChatGPT rival is here - and so are the jokes

Moneycontrol News
Feb 07, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST

Bard, Google's chatbot is supposed to be able to explain complex subjects such as outer space discoveries in terms simple enough for a child to understand. Google also claims the service will also perform other more mundane tasks.

Sundar Pichai said Bard initially will be available exclusively to a group of “trusted testers" before being widely released later this year.

Google has unveiled Bard, an experimental conversation AI service, in an answer to the wildly popular chatbot ChatGPT from the Microsoft-backed firm OpenAI. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc, said the tech giant is opening Bard to test users for feedback, followed by a public release in the coming weeks. Google’s announcement on Bard sparked a range of reactions, with many saying that the “AI war” has been unleashed.

Sundar Pichai didn't say in his post whether Bard will be able to write prose in the vein of William Shakespeare, the playwright who apparently inspired the service's name.

“Incredibly disappointed at Google for this irresponsible, rushed #bard announcement. A slap in the face to all the content creators online,” tweeted Alexander De Ridder, a US-based entrepreneur.

The announcement also unleashed memes and jokes.

Journalist Trung Phan shared a meme featured Shakespeare in the body of the famous Pakistani cricket fan who became a fodder of thousands of memes.