'Let AI wars begin': Google’s ChatGPT rival is here - and so are the jokes

Google has unveiled Bard, an experimental conversation AI service, in an answer to the wildly popular chatbot ChatGPT from the Microsoft-backed firm OpenAI. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc, said the tech giant is opening Bard to test users for feedback, followed by a public release in the coming weeks. Google’s announcement on Bard sparked a range of reactions, with many saying that the “AI war” has been unleashed.

Sundar Pichai didn't say in his post whether Bard will be able to write prose in the vein of William Shakespeare, the playwright who apparently inspired the service's name.

“Incredibly disappointed at Google for this irresponsible, rushed #bard announcement. A slap in the face to all the content creators online,” tweeted Alexander De Ridder, a US-based entrepreneur.

The announcement also unleashed memes and jokes.

Journalist Trung Phan shared a meme featured Shakespeare in the body of the famous Pakistani cricket fan who became a fodder of thousands of memes.

“William Shakespeare after finding out that Google named it’s ChatGPT competitor ‘Bard’,” he tweeted. "ChatGPT was Google's Sputnik moment," Google employee Zachary Nado said. Another user was disappointed with Google’s name for its chatbot service.

“Bard might be the worst name I’ve heard for a tech product in the past 5+ years,” Twitter user Ben said. “Let the AI wars begin,” another user said. Google plans to add AI features to its search engine that synthesise material for complex queries, like whether learning guitar or piano is easier, Pichai said in a blogpost. Currently, Google presents text that exists elsewhere on the Web for questions where the answer is clear.

Moneycontrol News