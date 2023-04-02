 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Baby elephant under the care of Bomman and Bellie for two weeks dies

Moneycontrol News
Apr 02, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST

A baby elephant under the care of Bomman and Bellie, the key protagonists of the Oscar-winning documentary "The Elephant Whisperers" died on Friday.

For about two weeks, the elephant was under the care of the couple at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. In March, the baby elephant was rescued from a well in Dharmapuri's district of Tamil Nadu.

The baby elephant was been given a liquid-based diet and was monitored by the Bomman and Bellie as well as other medical staff. As per officials, the elephant was fed lactogen.

Baby elephants, however, don't secrete sufficient enzymes to digest lactogen and enzymes such as these are very low in baby elephants that are not being fed by their mother.