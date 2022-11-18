 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
At 24, this Harvard graduate was making $200,000 a year. Then he quit. Here's why

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Nov 18, 2022 / 08:48 PM IST

"That wasn’t what I expected after working so hard to get to the top," Julian Sarafin said.

Hectic work schedule coupled with a personal loss pushed Julian Sarafin towards physical and mental illnesses. (Image credit: @juliansarafian/Instagram)

After graduating from Harvard Law School, Julian Sarafian landed his dream job as a corporate lawyer at a top law firm earning $200,000 a year, including bonuses. He was 24.

But, three years later, Sarafin had an epiphany and he quit the lucrative job during the pandemic.

"For much of my life, I worked endlessly to rack up achievements that I thought would make other people respect me more, whether it was being high school valedictorian or interning at the White House or graduating early," he told CNBC Make It.

It was this structure coupled with a personal loss that pushed Sarafin towards severe anxiety and depression.

"My grandmother and I were very close. After she passed away during my last year of college, I started experiencing frequent panic attacks and gastrointestinal problems," he told the publication.

After a battery of tests, all the doctors Sarafin consulted told him the same thing: “You look perfectly healthy, you just have to get your stress under control.”