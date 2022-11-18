At 24, this Harvard graduate was making $200,000 a year. Then he quit. Here's why

After graduating from Harvard Law School, Julian Sarafian landed his dream job as a corporate lawyer at a top law firm earning $200,000 a year, including bonuses. He was 24.

But, three years later, Sarafin had an epiphany and he quit the lucrative job during the pandemic.

"For much of my life, I worked endlessly to rack up achievements that I thought would make other people respect me more, whether it was being high school valedictorian or interning at the White House or graduating early," he told CNBC Make It.

It was this structure coupled with a personal loss that pushed Sarafin towards severe anxiety and depression.

"My grandmother and I were very close. After she passed away during my last year of college, I started experiencing frequent panic attacks and gastrointestinal problems," he told the publication.

After a battery of tests, all the doctors Sarafin consulted told him the same thing: “You look perfectly healthy, you just have to get your stress under control.”

Things took a turn for the worse once the Covid pandemic hit. "When the pandemic hit in 2020, my mental health spiraled even more, and I found myself unable to keep up with my workaholic habits," Sarafin said. "I finally met with a psychiatrist, who diagnosed me with severe anxiety and mild depression." "That wasn’t what I expected after working so hard to get to the top. At the same time, however, having an official diagnosis forced me to redefine what success meant to me." And to do that, Sarafin quit in July 2021 to focus on his mental health. The decision, he claimed, changed his life for the better. "With the additional breathing room, I was able to stay more disciplined with healthy routines," he told CNBC Make it. But, how is he making ends meet? After he shared his story on social media, the outpouring of support he received inspired him to move on to the next chapter of his life. Sarafin founded a co-founded law firm for content creators, helping them negotiate deals and protect intellectual property. "Even though I’m making less than I did at my previous job, the work is energising and the hours are better," he said. Read more: Not 'How are you?' Harvard discovers how successful people do small talk

