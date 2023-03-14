Ashneer Grover to media: Don’t use photos of my ‘older, fatter self’

BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover isn't offended by what's written about him in the media. Rather, he's upset that they still use photos of his "fatter self".

Grover took to Twitter to share the photo he would like to see published.

"Nothing is more offensive to me than seeing my older fatter self after losing 15 kgs," he wrote. "Visual appeal is important".

Grover has been on a fitness journey ever since he became popular as a Shark Tank judge. He regularly shares updates of his progress on social media.

Like most people, he says he got fitter with dedicated exercise and diet changes. "I used to go out for gol gappas at 6pm," he had said in an interview. "Now, I workout at that time."

Grover is a popular social media figure, with over a million followers from Instagram. He is equally controversial. He was ousted from BharatPe in March, 2022 after a huge row about his financial dealings and behaviour. So was his wife Madhuri Jain Grover. BharatPe later sued the couple for Rs 88 crore, accusing them of creating fake bills, enlisting fictitious vendors to provide services to the company, and overcharging the company for recruitment. Grover made his displeasure with the board very clear on numerous occasions, including unabashed comments in his memoir 'Doglapan' Meanwhile, BharatPe has approached the Delhi High Court over his "vicious and vitriolic campaign".