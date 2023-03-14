 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Ashneer Grover to media: Don’t use photos of my ‘older, fatter self’

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 14, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST

Ashneer Grover on Twitter: "Nothing is more offensive to me than seeing my older fatter self after losing 15 kgs".

Visual appeal is important, he said, urging the press to use the above photo of him post weight loss. (Image credit: Twitter)

BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover isn't offended by what's written about him in the media. Rather, he's upset that they still use photos of his "fatter self".

Grover took to Twitter to share the photo he would like to see published.

"Nothing is more offensive to me than seeing my older fatter self after losing 15 kgs," he wrote. "Visual appeal is important".

Grover has been on a fitness journey ever since he became popular as a Shark Tank judge. He regularly shares updates of his progress on social media.