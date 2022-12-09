Ashneer Grover slams BharatPe co-founder Shashvat Nakrani after lawsuit

Ashneer Grover came out guns blazing against BharatPe co-founder Shashvat Nakrani in his latest Twitter post. Two days after the fintech unicorn filed a lawsuit against Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain and other family members, seeking Rs 88 crore in damages for alleged misappropriation of funds, the ousted BharatPe founder slammed his former colleague for lack of support.

In a no-holds-barred Twitter post, Ashneer Grover insinuated that Nakrani was a fair weather friend who no qualms asking for favours when he needed them, but did not support Grover in his time of need.

Ashneer Grover recalled that a few years ago, Nakrani had requested that he be allowed to bunk office for a whole year in order to complete his degree at IIT while still remaining on the company payroll.

According to Grover, Shashvat Nakrani told him: “Bhai degree poori karni hai. Ek saal office bunk kar ke IIT poora kar leta hoon. Secondary kara dena aur salary bhi mat rokna - investor ko mat batana. (Brother I need to get my degree. I’ll bunk office for a year to complete my education at IIT. Please don’t stop my salary and don’t tell the investors).”

BharatPe was co-founded by Ashneer Grover and Shashvat Nakrani in 2018. According to Shashvat Nakrani’s LinkedIn profile, he graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, in 2019 with a degree in Textile Technology.

“Shashvat to Board: No objection in filing case against Ashneer,” Grover wrote in his post slamming Nakrani.

BharatPe filed a civil suit against Ashneer Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain, and other family members on Wednesday, seeking over Rs 88 crore in damages for alleged misappropriation of funds.

In addition, the company has filed a criminal complaint with the Economic Offences Wing on 17 counts, including embezzlement, forgery, and criminal breach of trust, which could land the Grovers in jail for up to ten years if proven guilty.