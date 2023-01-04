 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
As testing rises 3-fold, COVID-19 cases in India register slight increase

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Jan 04, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST

The weekly rolling average COVID-19 test positivity rate in India stood at 0.13 percent on January 3, way lower than the 5 percent level where it becomes alarming, by World Health Organization standards.

Representative image

India recorded a marginal increase in COVID-19 cases over the past week as it stepped up surveillance in the wake of a fresh surge in coronavirus cases in some countries, especially China.

A little over 1,500 new cases were recorded in India over the past week, marking a slight rise over the 1,200 new cases recorded the week before.

More testing

However, the marginal rise in cases can be attributed to a dramatic shift in daily testing, which explains more cases being detected now, officials in the Union health ministry pointed out.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
On January 3, a total of 134 new cases were recorded across the country, taking the total number of active infections to 2,582. But there has been a nearly three-fold rise in the tests conducted to identify new cases over the last 10 days.

On Tuesday, for example, a total of 1,51,186 COVID-19 tests were conducted across India, while this number had been less than 50,000 for most days in December.