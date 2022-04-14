As Akshay Kumar joins pan masala brand ad, Twitter’s reminder with an old video

Renowned actors endorsing pan masala brands has always been the subject of debate. Recently, a brand, Vimal, released an advertisement that featured Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, who have appeared in its previous ads, and teased a new entrant -- Akshay Kumar.

The clip showed Khan and Devgn talking about a new “Khiladi”, seemingly a reference to Akshay Kumar’s breakthrough role in the Khiladi film series. The scene then cut to a silhouette, apparently of Kumar.

Social media users were not pleased with the new ad. They dug out old videos of Kumar, a known health and fitness enthusiast, speaking against pan masala/gutkha endorsements.

“I would request them (his co-actors) not to endorse such products,” Kumar said in the video. “People watch them and follow them.”

Others shared memes to troll Kumar, who has also appeared in anti-smoking ads.

Banker Nachiket Mor said: "So disappointing to see some of our most successful and highly regarded film and cricketing superstars promote gambling and gutka as if their life depended on it."

Another user called out Kumar for his "hypocrisy".

"If there'll be awards for hypocrisy Akshay Kumar will take them all," another Twitter user said. "Three years back Akshay said 'I'm getting many big offers to endorse tobacco products but I refuse, I care about the health of people'. But today he Joined Vimal universe for money."

A user joked that Vimal's "Cinematic Universe" will become bigger than Marvel and DC.