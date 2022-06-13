'Appalling grammar for a professor': Twitter reacts to notice issued by Patna University

A notice issued by Patna University regarding the attendance of PhD scholars has been doing rounds on social media for the use of grammar and syntax in it -- or the lack of it.

"As per verbal advice to Deputy Registrar, Patna University, All Ph.D Research Scholars are directed to the mark attendance in attendance register. So All Research Scholars must be mark signature in attendance register otherwise absent mark in attendance register," reads the notice dated June 10. It was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Sanjay Kumar.

"Here is a notice issued by a head of department of Patna University. The grammar and syntax used is appalling for a professor. Whatever it may be, carelessness or incompetence, conveys the state of our higher education," he tweeted tagging the official account of Bihar's Department of Education and Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary.

Twitter users showed concern for the state of education in Bihar.

"Food for thought. Poor state of education in Bihar is a matter of concern for all," commented Twitter user RR Sahay.

Another user Pritak K Chakraborty said, "When you are in academics and the teaching is conducted in English language, then it is obviously to be considered as a bar for one's competency.

There were, however, also those who acknowledged that these notices are prepared by non-teaching staff who may not be well-versed in English.

"Sir, most of the time, these circulars get prepared by office staff who may not be well-versed in English. However, the authorities need to be extra cautious before signing over any such circular," wrote Twitter user Mukesh Kumar.

After the circular became viral, according to reports, the university issued a fresh one free of "typo/clerical errors".