Anand Mahindra's uncle is India's oldest billionaire. Meet 99-year-old Keshub Mahindra

Anand Mahindra's uncle Keshub Mahindra, chairman emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra, recently became the oldest Indian billionaire with a net worth of $1.2 billion, Forbes revealed.

The 99-year-old returned to the list of India’s Richest Billionaires 2023 this year after previously falling off.

Keshub Mahindra led the Mahindra & Mahindra Group for 48 years as its chairman and retired in 2012 after crowning billionaire nephew Anand Mahindra as his successor.

The Mahindra patriarch started working at his father's company in 1947 when its main business was manufacturing the iconic Willys Jeeps. Currently, the Mahindra group is a well-diversified conglomerate with interests spanning automobiles, defence, energy, software services, hospitality, and real estate.

After retiring from active responsibilities, Keshub Mahindra on philanthropic causes and was known to be a champion of education and worked closely with the KC Mahindra Education Trust, which grants scholarships across a wide range of categories.