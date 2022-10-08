Anand Mahindra's Twitter poll decides the name for his new Scorpio-N. The options are...

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is now an owner of his company’s latest SUV – the Scorpio-N. He received the keys on Friday and tweeted a photograph asking his 9.8 million Twitter followers to weigh in on names for the automobile.

“Big day for me; received my ScorpioN…. Need a good name for it…Recommendations welcome!” the chairman of Mahindra Group tweeted on Friday.

And today he has shortlisted two and has started a poll for it.

“Thank you all for the flood of suggestions for the nickname of my new Scorpio-N. I’ve shortlisted two. Here’s the final shoot-out between them. Need your verdict,” the billionaire tweeted with two options – “Bheem” and “Bicchu”.

Over 28,000 votes have already poured in within hours of the tweet being posted with the scales weighing towards Bheem. There is still over a day to go to vote for your choice.

Mahindra & Mahindra’s all-new Scorpio-N is the third generation of the Scorpio car that was unveiled around two decades ago. Launched at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh, the Scorpio-N attempts to bridge the gap between the rugged Thar and the plush XUV700.

The Scorpio-N was launched on June 27. Mahindra & Mahindra said it received over 1-lakh bookings for the vehicle within half an hour when bookings opened on June 30. The company started delivering the car two weeks back and Mahindra, 67, received it in Mumbai yesterday. The Mahindra group chairman also said in a tweet that he couldn’t “wait to get behind the wheel”.